Two students identified for allegedly raising confederate flag at La Plata High Shool

LA PLATA, Md. — Charles County Sheriff's detectives have found the two suspects they believe are responsible for raising a confederate flag at La Plata High School.

On May 19, JROTC student cadets at La Plata High School discovered that a confederate flag had been risen on the school's flag pole as they were going to raise the American flag.

The flag was taken down by school administrators after students reported it. A letter was sent to parents on the day of the incident from the high school's principal Douglass Dolan. He told parents that the school was conducting an investigation into how the flag ended up on the flagpole.

"Any student found to be involved in this incident faces school disciplinary actions outlined in the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Code of Student Conduct as well as possible charges by police," Dolan wrote.

Now, officials say they believe two students from the high school are responsible for the incident.

While the school plans to hold the students responsible, deputies are also looking into any possible violations of Maryland law. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.