Magnitude 2.0 earthquake rattles central Maryland overnight

The US Geological Survey reports the quake registered as a 2.0 magnitude.

Example video title will go here for this video

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake was felt near Sykesville, Maryland in Carroll County late Tuesday night. The USGS said the earthquake was located in Patapsco Valley State Park.

According to the initial USGS report, the quake registered as a 2.0 magnitude. at a depth of 5 kilometers. Some on social media reported feeling the earthquake near Baltimore and as far away as Aspen Hill.

A magnitude 2 earthquake is small. According to the USGS, a small earthquake nearby will feel like a small sharp jolt followed by a few stronger sharp shakes that pass quickly. A small earthquake far away may not be felt at all.

Earthquakes are relatively rare in Maryland, and the Maryland Geological Survey says Marylanders are more likely to feel earthquakes in neighboring states than one in Maryland. Last year, a 2.1 magnitude quake occurred in Clarksville, Maryland.

In 2010, a 3.4 magnitude quake rattled the Germantown area, according to Maryland Geological Survey data. That 2010 quake may have been the largest quake on record in the state going all the way back to 1758, when a 3.5 magnitude quake was reported, the data shows.