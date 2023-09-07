Dozens of Himalayan cats are being dumped at parks in Montgomery County

At least 33 cats and kittens have been found in the Kemp Mill area.

KEMP MILL, Md. — A nonprofit animal rescue organization is working to find homes for at nearly 40 cats and kittens that have been found abandoned in parks in the Kemp Mill area of Montgomery County. Dozens of Himalayan cats have been found over the last two weeks.

The Montgomery County Community Cat Coalition says the cats have mainly been found in the area of the Sligo Creek Trail or in Wheaton Regional Park. Some have been found in nearby neighborhoods.

The coalition says it is truly a community effort to save the cats. Volunteers ask anyone who wishes to help adopt or foster the rescued cats to contact MCPAW. Those wishing to adopt should fill out this form. Those looking to foster a cat or kitten should fill out this form.

The Community Cat Coalition continues find and rescue cats spotted by Kemp Mill residents.

"Concerned citizens are the key to finding the cats as they wander the neighborhood looking for food," the coalition said in one Facebook post.

Montgomery County Community Cat Coalition was initially contacted by the Maryland National Capital Park Police about cats wandering around Montgomery County parks late last month. Since then, at least 33 cats have been trapped, with more being found every day.

Several of the cats have been treated for fleas, parasites and feline distemper. At least one of the cats found has died from an unknown cause.

There is no word where the cats are coming from, but the coalition asks anyone who is interested in volunteering to aid in the search for more to contact them via email at trapping@mcc3.org.

We have reached out to Maryland National Capital Park Police to see where their investigation stands. As soon as we learn more, we will update this story.