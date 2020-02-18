FREDERICK, Md. — One of two teenagers charged in connection with a deadly assault at the Great Frederick Fair will have their case heard in juvenile court, a Maryland judge has ruled.

The 16-year-old is charged with two counts of second-degree assault in connection with the death of 59-year-old John Weed. The accused teen's 15-year-old brother is also charged in connection with the assault.

The Frederick County State's Attorney's office has argued that the cases should be moved to adult court, given their severity, in addition to other factors.

"Last week in a closed proceeding we argued for the waiver, the defense argued against. Despite this being a closed juvenile proceeding, I am still allowed to inform the public about the scheduling or result of any step in any litigation," State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said. "Given the ruling, all further litigation with regard to this case will remain in juvenile, and by law, will remain confidential as long as the proceedings are closed.”

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt determined that the case should remain in juvenile court, a move that ensures the proceedings will remain closed to the public.

In September 2019, Solt ordered both boys to be held in juvenile detention for at least 30 more days while the investigation continued.

However, the state filed a waiver petition to move the cases of the two teen brothers to adult court. Solt set a waiver hearing date for Nov. 19, 2019, for both of the defendants.

The charges stemmed from an assault at the Great Frederick Fair on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. At around 5:30 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies found Weed lying unconscious on the ground.

EMS responded, and Weed was flown to a local trauma center for treatment. He later died.

According to the State's Attorney, it's believed that the 15-year-old asked Weed for a dollar. When Weed said no and walked away, he and his brother are accused of following Weed and punching him in the head.

"Several minutes later, the 15-year-old juvenile male punched Mr. Weed in the head causing him to fall to the ground," Smith said. "As the victim laid on the ground, the 16-year-old brother spat on the victim."

Smith said in September 2019 there was no evidence to support widespread social media speculation that the incident was part of a "knock-out game" or was a racially-motivated hate crime.

