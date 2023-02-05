Cars stolen in New York found in Prince George's Co. after victim hides tracking device

Detectives began searching and found the stolen Dodge Charger in the driveway of Kelvin McCreary's Oxon Hill home.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two men are facing charges after two vehicles stolen from New York were found in Prince George's County.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department's (PGPD) Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team, 26-year-old Kelvin McCreary and 27-year-old Christian Young are now facing charges.

Investigators claim the victim contacted PGPD from New York about their stolen car. The victim told detectives they have placed a tracking device on their vehicle before it was stolen and that device indicated the was in Prince George's County.

Detectives began searching and found the stolen Dodge Charger in the driveway of McCreary's Oxon Hill home. A second Dodge Charger was also parked at the home, which police say had also been reported stolen in New York.

While searching the home, police say they found an illegal firearm.

Both suspects face multiple charges of motor vehicle theft and were taken to the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 301-516-3788.