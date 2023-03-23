Car stolen with dog inside in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a dog that was taken when its owner's car was stolen in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon.
According to tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), a Boston Terrier named Gianni, also known as John-John, was inside a 2016 Land Rover Evoque at a gas station when the car was stolen just before 1:30 p.m.
The stolen Land Rover Evoque has Pennsylvania tags JSV1294 and was taken from a gas station in the 6100 block of Annapolis Road.
Gianni appears to have been in the backseat of the vehicle when it was taken.
Police released photos of the stolen dog, one of which was taken the day he was stolen.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
If you have seen Gianni or the stolen vehicle, police ask you call 911 immediately.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
Click here to watch and subscribe to the WUSA9 YouTube channel.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.