ROCKVILLE, Md. — A minivan apparently ran into a popular Rockville barbecue restaurant on Tuesday afternoon.

Aerial video showed a light colored minivan sticking out of the front window of Urban Bar-B-Que, which is 5566 Norbeck Road.

Officials said the two people inside the vehicle safely got out and were not seriously injured.

They said the damage to the building didn't appear to be structural.

