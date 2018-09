A car collided with a pole in Montgomery Co. on Sunday morning.

The incident happened at Layhill Road and Marymount Drive. The driver was extricated with no serious injury.

A power outage has been reported in the area and Layhill road has been blocked.

Update - Layhill Rd & Marymount Dr, collision car into pole, occupant has been extricated, Pepco on scene, some power outage in area, no serious injury, Layhill road blocked pic.twitter.com/8HutzfzkQy — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 9, 2018

This is a developing story.

