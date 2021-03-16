Child hurt in fiery crash with power pole, Montgomery County firefighters say

BURTONSVILLE, Md. — A child and one other person were taken to the hospital after a fiery crash early Tuesday morning, firefighters said.
The crash happened at Old Columbia Pike near Loma Linda Court in Burtonsville, around 1 a.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.
Piringer said in a tweet Tuesday that an initial investigation revealed that the vehicle collided with a utility pole. Wires came down on top of the car, sparking the fire.
Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. Piringer said in a tweet that one of the people in the car was a child, but did not say how old the child was. The conditions of the two people in the car are not known at this time.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. We are working to confirm additional details.
This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 for updates as they come in to our newsroom.
RELATED: Heck of a Monday for DC firefighters | Baby delivery, fighting brush fire, building blazes and a car that went into a building