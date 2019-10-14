SILVER SPRING, Md. — A car was engulfed in flames along Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, backing up traffic in the area before fire crews arrived.

The fire happened along the Inner Loop of The Beltway at Colesville Road in Silver Spring, Md. Monday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Fire officials said the bulk of fire has been knocked down.

No injuries have been reported, fire officials said.

Some lanes along the Inner Loop at Colesville Road are blocked, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said. Traffic in the area is backed up for several miles.

There is no word on what caused the car fire.

Stay with WUSA9.com for more on this developing story.

