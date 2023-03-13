Car crashes into outdoor seating area of Silver Spring restaurant

Multiple people were evaluated at the restaurant, according to officials.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Several people were evaluated by first responders after a crash crashed into the outdoor seating area of a Silver Spring restaurant Monday evening.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesman Pete Piringer, the car crashed into the outdoor seating area of the Daily Dish.

The restaurant is located in the Rock Creek Shopping Center in the 8300 block of Grubb Road off East West Highway.

Piringer confirmed several patrons were evaluated at the restaurant by first responders.

Officials have not released any information regarding the driver or what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.

Several businesses were damaged following the crash, and officials have called a building inspector to the area.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

Update - Grubb Rd, Rock Creek shopping center, The Daily Dish restaurant, Silver Spring vehicle crashed into outdoor seating area, several patrons were evaluated by @MCFRS_EMIHS, patient refused (no transport), building inspector notified, several businesses received damage https://t.co/WsBlIS9Alr pic.twitter.com/fzIRvOw3gu — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 13, 2023

In March 2022, two women were killed and multiple people were injured after a car crashed into the outside seating area of a restaurant in Northwest, D.C. Police believed the crash was truly accidental and say the elderly driver cooperated with officers to figure out what caused him to lose control of the vehicle.