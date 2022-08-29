1 person badly injured after car crashes into townhouse and catches the building on fire

The incident happened in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive near Twin Lakes Drive.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A fiery car crash has left a person with life-threatening injuries, after a driver hit a townhouse in Gaithersburg and the building caught on fire Monday.

Police have not yet provided a cause, nor have they confirmed the identities of the driver or victim. There has been no update on the condition of the driver.

Earlier this month, in Arlington, 15 people were injured after a car crashed into a pub and caught fire. Nine people were taken to area hospitals and four were left in critical condition. Six others were treated at the scene, according to Arlington Fire & EMS.

MCFRS units are on scene of a car into a building with fire in the. 400blk of Orchard Ridge Dr. (Gaithersburg) One pt with life threatening injuries. @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/dJnjVxQwD3 — Jason Blake (@mcfrsPIO7) August 29, 2022

The vehicle crashed into a building in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 12.