1 person badly injured after car crashes into townhouse and catches the building on fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A fiery car crash has left a person with life-threatening injuries, after a driver hit a townhouse in Gaithersburg and the building caught on fire Monday.
The incident happened in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive near Twin Lakes Drive. Montgomery County Fire units responded to the scene.
Police have not yet provided a cause, nor have they confirmed the identities of the driver or victim. There has been no update on the condition of the driver.
Earlier this month, in Arlington, 15 people were injured after a car crashed into a pub and caught fire. Nine people were taken to area hospitals and four were left in critical condition. Six others were treated at the scene, according to Arlington Fire & EMS.
The vehicle crashed into a building in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 12.
The restaurant released a statement on Twitter thanking crews and sending their thoughts and prayers to everyone injured.
RELATED: Rideshare driver cooperating with investigation after crashing into Arlington pub, injuring 15
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.