BALTIMORE (WUSA9) A car crashed into a Southwest plane while it was pulling into one of the gates at Baltimore Washington International Airport early Monday morning, the aircraft company said in statement.

Southwest flight 6263, carrying 172 passengers, had just landed from Ft. Lauderdale for scheduled service when the crash happened.

According to the statement, no injuries have been reported.

No additional information has been released at this time.

