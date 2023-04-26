SUV slams into Rockville Papa Johns

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Police are still investigating after an SUV crashed into a Papa Johns pizza restaurant in Montgomery County Tuesday night. No serious injuries were reported.

Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said the crash was first reported around 10 p.m. in the 15100 block of Frederick Avenue, near College Parkway in Rockville. A red Honda SUV crashed into the front of the restaurant, destroying the front doors and causing some brickwork to crumble around the entrance to the building.

The restaurant was nearing closing time at the time the crash happened, but Piringer said no one inside the building was hurt. A building inspector was notified to to check whether the building was structurally safe following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It is not clear whether the driver will face any charges. There is no estimate for the cost to repair the building. Additional details were not immediately available.

