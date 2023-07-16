Car crashes into Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center generator, forcing relocation of 8 ICU patients

The ICU is closed until repairs can be made to the building and the generator.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A car crashed into a hospital generator in Prince George's County Sunday evening, forcing the relocation of eight patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to a spokesperson for Adventist Health, the car damaged a generator and a small building that houses the medical center's intensive care unit, not to be confused with the emergency room which was not damaged.

The intensive care unit is detached from the main hospital building according to Sarah Viscomi with Adventist Health.

Viscomi says that eight ICU patients were moved out of the building because of the accident. Some of those patients were taken to other parts of the Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center, while others were taken to different hospitals.

The Prince George's County Fire Department says crews were called to the hospital around 10:30 a.m. following the crash. A spokesperson with the fire department confirmed a small fire started but was extinguished quickly. The car did not crash through the building but did damage the structure.

No injuries were reported.

