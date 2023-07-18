One dead, one injured after vehicle overturns in Prince George's Co.

The crash occurred at Largo Road and Eton Road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Prince George's County, Maryland on Tuesday, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS.

First responders worked to remove two people from a car that overturned after a crash in Prince George's County.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identify hasn't been released.

A woman was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Investigators have not said what led up to the crash.

No other details have been released.

