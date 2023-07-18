One dead, one injured after vehicle overturns in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Prince George's County, Maryland on Tuesday, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS.
First responders worked to remove two people from a car that overturned after a crash in Prince George's County.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identify hasn't been released.
A woman was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
The crash occurred at Largo Road and Eton Road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
Investigators have not said what led up to the crash.
No other details have been released.
