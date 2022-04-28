Two Maryland State Police Troopers injured after car crash

The Montgomery County Department of Police issued a traffic advisory stating that three lanes were closed in southbound 27- from Exit 4 to Exit 1.

Two Maryland state police troopers were involved in a car crash near Montrose Road and Old Georgetown Road Thursday. The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to officials.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service evaluated several injuries from the incident. At least two adults were taken to a nearby hospital and both are expected to be okay, according to officials.

The Montgomery County Department of Police issued a traffic advisory stating that three lanes were closed on southbound 27, from Exit 4 to Exit 1 due to the car crash.

Police advised drivers to seek alternative routes and to expect traffic delays.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

SB I270 between Montrose Road and Old Georgetown Road, prior to the split (an area of bus lot) collision, reportedly with traumatic injury, some lanes blocked — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 28, 2022