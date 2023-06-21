Capitol Heights community continues discussion over expansion of nearby homeless facility

Residents who are opposed to the expansion have started a petition online.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — People who live in the development off of Walbridge Street and Addison Road South in Capitol Heights say they feel like their voices aren't being heard after they say a plan to expand a homeless shelter across the street has moved forward.

Robin Hamilton has lived in her home for four years and said Prince George's County officials held a meeting with the community on May 8th that she says was intended to discuss the expansion, but she felt it was already finalized.

"I think what we were most hurt about was that when we had that meeting on May 8th in good faith," she explained, "we thought it was already a done deal, there was no discussion. This was what is was going to be, and again, no community input."

Likewise, Vincent Monroe is opposed to the expansion.

"The discussions have been contentious to say the least," he said, "we have a lot of people who have a lot of strong opinions on it. A lot of folks are advocating for the particular shelter to stay there. However, the folks who have been here, we are not necessarily opposed to finding a place for them - but we just feel like this is not the place for them."

But not everyone who lives in the development is opposed to the expansion. Karen Gillison says she doesn't have a problem with the expansion.

"I work in community corrections, so I may have a different comfort level with the community," she explained.

We reached out to Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks' office. In a statement, Deputy Director of Communications Anthony McAuliffe says in part:

“We all have a responsibility to do our part to make Prince George’s County a great place to live for everyone, and that includes providing a safe place for individuals at risk of homelessness. We will continue to engage the community as we proceed with the project.”

McAuliffe also says the shelter has been at its current location at Addison Road South and Ernie Banks Street for 33 years and is in need of a facelift.

Robin and Vincent both say they're not opposed to finding a place for the men who use the shelter, but not necessarily where it currently is located.

"I think what bothers me is that there is this argument that this is a NIMBY – not in my backyard – situation and that’s not true at all," Robin explained, "We’ve been here – the shelter the size that it is, we’ve been able to peacefully coexist."

