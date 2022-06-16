Capital Area Food Bank to provide summer meals available for kids across the DMV

It's summertime, many children are out of schools. The Capital Area Food Bank knows food can be the fuel children to help keep them motivated throughout the day.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOUNT RAINIER, Md. — Capital Area Food Bank wants to make sure students across the D.C. region have access to healthy and nutritious food while they’re on summer vacation.

It's summertime, and many children are out of schools. The Capital Area Food Bank knows food can be the fuel children need to help keep them active and motivated throughout the day.

According to a report by Hunger, nearly half of all households with children faced food insecurity last year.

Staff and volunteers for the Capital Area Food Bank are working hard to make sure students across the region can receive meals at no cost all summer.

The summer meal kickoff events start Wednesday, July 13, from noon to 2 p.m. at Queenstown Community Center in Mount Rainer, Maryland. The event will highlight one of nearly 30 sites by the food bank in the DMV.

The organizer says there will be free food, music, and activities for kids and an appearance by DC Divas.

The Capital Area Food Bank wants families to know where they can find these summer meal sites in their neighborhoods by going to these two sites: KidsMealsDMV.org and ComidasParaNinos.org. These two websites have interactive maps that show when and where kids can get free meals this summer.