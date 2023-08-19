Canine flu at Prince George's Co. Animal Services has caused them to temporarily close

The temporary closure is to help quarantine, treat, and care for the affected animals.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Animal services in Prince George's County has temporarily closed their doors to the public after an outbreak of canine influenza.

The closure started on Thursday, according to the Prince George’s County Animal Services Facility and Adoption Center (ASFAC.) The temporary closure is to help quarantine, treat, and care for the affected animals.

The virus, which does not affect people, is highly contagious for dogs and is one of the viral causes of kennel cough. It can also be deadly for dogs.

“As seen recently in other local shelters and those across the country, our facility is seeing a dramatic increase in canine influenza, and closing the facility at this time is necessary to protect our animal population,” said Department of the Environment Director Andrea Crooms. “This will help ensure the virus doesn’t leave our facility and protect other animals in our community and prevent the further spread of this disease.”

ASFAC is limiting services to the public for the two weeks to contain the outbreak. Staff is working to release eligible animals to their owners as soon as possible.

During this time, all spay and neuter, and pet redemption costs will be waived.

On rare cases cats can contract the virus, but there are no signs of that at the location. All dogs at the facility's care are expected to recover.

Dog flu cases can range from mild to severe and are not seasonal. Symptoms resemble kennel cough, and pet parents should look for the following signs year-round and speak with a veterinarian if they are noticed:

Coughing (both moist and dry)

Sneezing

Nasal discharge

Purulent nasal discharge

Runny eyes

Fever

Lethargy

Difficulty breathing

To help reduce the spread of the disease, ASFAC is encouraging pet owners to limit visits to dog parks, doggie daycares, groomers, and other public spaces where pets can have dog-to-dog contact.