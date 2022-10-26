Candidates check partisan warfare at door for Western Maryland candidate forum

The shadow of Donald Trump was largely ignored as incumbent Congressman David Trone (D) meets challenger Del. Neill Parrott (R) for a candidate forum in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The 6th Congressional District in Maryland is regarded by political pundits as the state's only seriously competitive race for the U.S. House, but at a forum in Hagerstown Wednesday morning, candidates appeared to check the harshest partisan warfare at the door.

In particular, neither incumbent Democrat David Trone, nor Republican challenger Neill Parrott traded significant barbs over the legacy of former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Republican Dan Cox for Maryland Governor, but who has stayed out of the 6th District race.

Instead, both candidates focused on issues like the economy, immigration and abortion.

"Republicans have come out with a 'Commitment to America' and I fully support that commitment," said Parrott, a conservative state delegate from Washington County.

Trone, the founder of Total Wine, the nation's largest wine and spirits retailer, talked about his business background.

“There's a lot government can learn from business but very little business can learn from government,” Trone said.

Parrott went on the record calling for a wall at the border and a balanced US budget. Parrott said he is strongly pro-life and pro-Second amendment.

Trone touted his support of the Federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act saying he is now steering at least $350 million in federal infrastructure spending toward projects to improve Interstates 81 and 70 through the district. He added that federal investment in the rural broadband expansion will help level the economic playing field in Western Maryland.

Trone called for strengthening Social Security by expanding the tax on high earners who currently don't contribute to Social Security after the first $147,000 in income.

Parrott said the solution to retirement security is "a strong economy."

Trone also claimed he is ranked 12th in the US Congress for working with leaders from the opposite party. He said that work is primarily on his "mission" to battle addiction and increase funding for mental health services and medical research.