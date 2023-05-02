Youth football coach pleads guilty to sexual abuse after 12 players come forward

Moshe Michael Imel, 53, of Owings, was charged in 2021 on four counts of sex abuse of a minor following an investigation into claims by 12 of his former players.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — A former Calvert County youth football coach pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges of sexual abuse of minors.

Moshe Michael Imel, 53, of Owings, was charged in 2021 on four counts of sex abuse of a minor following an investigation into claims by 12 of his former players who came forward with allegations against the man, according to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, Imel pleaded guilty to three felony charges. He previously pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of production of child pornography.

Imel was the head coach of the Patuxent Rhinos youth football team from 2009 to 2020. During his coaching years, he would entice minors to his home with the promise of them joining the team. Over time, he started bribing the victims with food, money and other gifts to force them to engage in sexual activity.

Imel recorded his illegal activities on numerous occasions.

Prosecutors are seeking 40 years in prison for his charges. The former head coach will be sentenced on Aug. 4.