Calvert County youth football coach arrested on sex abuse charges, police say

Two of his former players came forward about sex abuse that happened in 2009, according to Calvert County law enforcement officials.
Credit: WUSA9

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — A youth football coach from Calvert County, Maryland has been charged on four counts of sex abuse of a minor following an investigation into claims by two of his former players who came forward with allegations against the man, according to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office in a statement to WUSA9.

Moshe Michael Imel, 50, of Owings, Maryland, was arrested on March 18 by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). The charges Imel faces stem back to when the two former players were coached by him in 2009, said CCSO. 

CCSO said its investigation gave detectives enough probable cause to charge Imel with the abuse allegations brought against him by his former players.

"Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Out of precaution, parents are asked to speak with their children about Imel and report any activity that could be deemed inappropriate," said CCSO.

CCSO said that Imel was also a coach and mentor in other surrounding "jurisdictions" outside of Calvert County

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Mudd at Michael.mudd@calvertcountymd.gov.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

