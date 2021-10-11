Calvert County school bus drivers plan 'sick-out' demanding higher wages, benefits

School bus drivers are holding a sick-out Monday morning in protest of low wages and benefits.

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Calvert County school bus drivers are holding a protest Monday morning demanding higher wages and benefits, according to a letter sent out by the school district's superintendent.

The protest has left many students stranded and without transportation to school Monday morning. So, parents may need to find other means to take their child to class.

This comes after the Calvert County Public Schools Superintendent, Daniel Curry, sent out an email Sunday night stating that the school district was aware of a "potential driver shortage" as drivers planned a protest.

"We want you to know that they are not school employees but employees of local bus contractors and they have not asked for meetings with the Calvert County Schools leadership team and, in fact, we have a meeting scheduled for drivers on Friday, October 15 when there is no school," Curry said.

The school district said at least routes 47 and 84, as well as special buses 124, 132 and 299 will not have drivers Monday morning. They also notified parents and guardians that there could be more.

In the letter, the superintendent also stated that other buses will try their best to pick up the slack of absent drivers, but there would be major delays.