Calvert County man pleads guilty to dog fighting

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — A 54-year-old Huntingtown man pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to dog fighting on Monday, according to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the sheriff's office said that through an investigation, it was determined that Edward Stanley Williams maintained 12 American Pitbull Terrier type dogs on the property. Several of the dogs had injuries and scarring consistent with being used for dog fighting.

Authorities also said that numerous implements of dogfighting were located at the property including weighted collars, breeding stands, break sticks, and assorted medications. Photographs, videotapes, and documents memorializing dogfighting activities were also found at the location.

Williams pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to four counts of felony animal cruelty relating to the use and possession of dogs for dog fighting and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Sentencing in the case is set for July 7, 2023 at 1 p.m.

