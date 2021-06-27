Death investigation in Calvert County underway after Huntingtown man dies while detained by sheriff's office, officials say

Huntingtown man died after initially being arrested for destruction of property by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office.

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — An investigation is underway into the death of a man on Saturday in Calvert County that occurred after deputies responded to a call for the destruction of property, according to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

Authorities say around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, CCSO deputies responded to a suspicious person breaking windows in the 2100 block of Lowery Road. Deputies located the suspect, later identified as Antoine Brooks, 31, of Huntingtown, Maryland, and placed him under arrest, the sheriff's office said.

Brooks was handcuffed and taken to a shaded area to await transport. They also said no weapons, no Taser, or other force was used while arresting Brooks.

According to a preliminary investigation, Brooks admitted to consuming a controlled dangerous substance.

Moments after the arrest deputies noticed Brooks’ breathing getting shallow and his pulse getting faint.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies immediately called for an ambulance and rendered medical assistance on the scene by administering Narcan, using an AED and performing CPR.

Death Investigation Underway in Huntingtown https://t.co/eSZn7fxr4l pic.twitter.com/wG79EXzJPc — Calvert County Sheriff's Office (@CalvertSheriff) June 27, 2021

Brooks was ultimately transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brook's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. At this time, the cause and manner of death is pending. Toxicology results are also pending, along with the results of additional testing of vital organs.

At the request of Calvert County Sheriff, Mike Evans and Calvert County State’s Attorney, Robert Harvey Jr. the investigation is being done by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit.

Authorities say State Police investigators are reviewing body camera footage and conducting interviews with witnesses. State Police crime scene technicians also processed the scene where Antoine Brooks was arrested.

When it's completed, the investigation by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit will be forwarded to the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. The investigation is still ongoing.