Calvert County sheriff's deputy one of two people critically injured in Monday crash

The sheriff's deputy and woman were transported to an area trauma center where she is listed in critical, but stable condition

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — An investigation is underway Monday after a crash critically injured Sheriff Deputy S.L. Stevens of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and a woman driving a Toyota van.

Stevens, 22, was in a marked law enforcement cruiser traveling on Broomes Island Road and traveling with sirens and light in use around 7:30 a.m. when the crash occurred, according to a release from Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation determined that Stevens was making a turn around a curve of Broomes Island Road when she lost control of the vehicle during bad weather and ended up hitting a Toyota van head-on that was being operated by April Lee Lyons, a 38-year-old female of Port Republic, Maryland.

Lyons was transported by ambulance to PG Hospital Center Trauma Unit and is listed in critical, but stable condition. Deputy Stevens was transported to an area trauma center where she is listed in critical, but stable condition, said the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in its news release.

The investigation is in the early stages and the full causation is unknown at this time, added the sheriff's office.

There was an additional police cruiser that was traveling in the area that Stevens cruiser was when it crashed.

Weather in the Calvert County and greater DMV area was dismal to start the workweek. Sunday showers that continued overnight in some areas impact commutes Monday.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom and station.