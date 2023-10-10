BWI TSA breaks its own record for number of guns confiscated

As of Monday, the number is sitting at 36 guns with two months still left in the year. BWI ended 2022 with 35 guns confiscated.

MARYLAND, USA — Transportation Security Administration at BWI Airport report they have surpassed last year’s record for the number of loaded guns confiscated.

“Our TSA team here in Baltimore is good at what they do and they are remaining vigilant in helping to ensure that no illegal or prohibited items are carried onto a flight. There is absolutely no excuse for bringing a gun to our checkpoints because you certainly can’t carry it onto your flight.” said Grant Goodlett, TSA’s Deputy Federal Security Director for Maryland.

The law says passengers are allowed to travel with firearms, as long as they are in a checked bag, unloaded, and packed in a locked case. The case should then be taken to the check-in counter and declared. To learn more about how to properly travel with a firearm, click here.

If a passenger does not abide by these laws, a civil penalty can be issued by TSA agents. The penalty can get pretty expensive, costing upwards of thousands of dollars. This applies to everyone, including those with a "carry conceal" permit, because the permit does not allow firearms to be brought onto planes.

A complete list of penalties is posted online.

Last year, 6,542 guns were confiscated in airports nationwide. In March of 2023, comedian Mike Epps had his gun seized at the Indianapolis Airport following the kickstart of his comedy tour. A couple of weeks later, rapper Latto, was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to LAX before boarding a private plane. Then in May, actor Lil Meech, was arrested at the Fort-Lauderdale airport for the same thing.