Prince George's County bus driver in alleged 'Baby K' attack speaks

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The attorney for Kaden Holland said the 15-year-old, also known as "Baby K", was on his way to the attorney's office when a tactical team of officers surrounded Holland and arrested him outside the office.

But, in court Thursday prosecutors said Holland's alleged crimes early last month were vicious.

He's accused of trying to shoot and kill an 8th grader when Holland and two other teens allegedly attacked the boy on a Prince George's County school bus.

Prosecutors say a jammed gun saved the victim's life with the attack captured on bus surveillance.

"I think folks are going to be shocked. It's it's pretty horrific and hard to watch," said Sherrie Waldrup the county prosecutor on the case. "The longer he was on the street, the longer it's not safe for the community, the longer it's not safe for him."

A judge agreed and ordered Holland will stay behind bar charged as an adult until his trial.

Meanwhile, in D.C., sources say the 15-year-old is facing charges as a juvenile for murdering a woman two days after the alleged bus attack.

Prince George's County prosecutors say they are now looking for anyone who may have helped Holland avoid capture for 29 days.

Friday, the bus driver who was driving the victim after school when he was attacked is expected to speak publicly.

Two weeks ago, WUSA9 was there when she stood up at a safety meeting with Prince George's County school bus drivers and other employees and shared some of what happened that day.

"When I saw the barrel of the gun the only thing, the only thing I could do was call on the name of Jesus," the bus driver told the crowd meeting in a church sanctuary. Through tears the woman said, "I know that it was Jesus and his angels...that protected us that day."

A self-described woman of faith who authorities have praised for her bravery, the bus driver did not give her name publicly and she has stayed out of the spotlight during the search for the alleged attackers.