UPPER MARLBORO, Md. -- A woman who barely survived an attempt to burn her and her unborn child to death in September of 2017 says she is reliving the terror again thanks to a judge in Prince George's County.

Judge Michael R. Pearson ordered the man accused of splashing Andrea Grinage with gasoline and setting her on fire released from jail Monday after a delay in the suspect's upcoming trail for 2 counts of second degree attempted murder.

The suspect, LaQuinn Phillips, will be allowed to live in home detention with an ankle bracelet monitor.

The victim of the burning attack says she now fears for her life.

"How could you even consider allowing somebody out who tried to kill me," said Grinage Monday after the controversial decision during a court hearing in the case. "Are these scars not enough?"

Grinange is still recovering from burns over 70-percent of her body inflicted during the attack.

Prince George's County prosecutors say they are dismayed by Pearson's decision.

They are vowing to find safe temporary housing for Grinage as soon as possible.

"We're going to move even quicker to see if there is something we can do with temporary housing," said John Erzen, spokesman for Prince George's County State's Attorney Angela Alsobrooks.

LaQuinn's trial was delayed Monday because DNA evidence has still not been processed by at least two laboratories.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is among the investigators in the case.

Phillips is now scheduled to go on trial in December.

He is scheduled to be released as soon as arrangements can be made for the needed telephone equipment in his home to operate the ankle bracelet monitor.

Grinage obtained a protective order against Phillips in the months before the attack on her.

