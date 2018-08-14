UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WUSA9) The victim of an attempted murder says she is going to arm herself with the help of a local firearms training academy now that her accused attacker will be released into home detention.

"I need protection and my family needs protection," said victim Andrea Grinage, who is still recovering from burns over 70% of her body after an attacker doused her with gasoline and lit her on fire in September.

The suspect in the attack, LaQuinn Phillips, was ordered released into monitored home detention by Prince George's County Circuit Court Judge Michael Pearson after Phillips trial was delayed Monday.

Phillips had been jailed without bail since his arrest last year.

In the wake of social media outrage over the Judge's decision, Maryland-based PTP Gun.Com Firearms Training offered to provide Grinage the state-required 4-hour handgun training course without charge. PTP will also cover the additional costs of fingerprinting and applications fees to obtain a handgun qualification certification in Maryland.

Grinage says she is accepting the offer.

"My family is upset. My family is afraid," Grinage said.

After obtaining a handgun qualification, there is a 7-day waiting period to purchase a handgun in Maryland.

Phillips is still jailed, but will be released to home detention as soon as arrangements are made for ankle-bracelet monitoring at his home.

