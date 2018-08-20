UPPER MARLBORO, MD -- A man accused of trying to burn his pregnant girlfriend to death is asking for an emergency hearing in a second attempt to get out of jail before his trial.

Victim Andrea Grinage is calling it another effort to terrorize her from behind bars.

"He's trying anything possible to intimidate and terrorize me", Grinage said.

On Monday, suspect LaQuinn Phillips' attorney has asked for an emergency hearing to get him released into electronically-monitored home detention as soon as possible.

Grinage said his release will threaten her safety.

Phillips is charged with two counts of attempted murder after Grinage was critically injured after being attacked with gasoline and set on fire in September of 2017.

She was pregnant with Phillps' child at the time of the attack.

Phillips has been jailed since his arrest but his trial was postponed this month because of a delay in DNA evidence processing.

Prince George's County Curcuit Court Judge Michael R. Pearson shocked Grinage when he ordered that Phillips be released into electronically-monitored home detention after the delay.

A spokesman for Prince George's County State's Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said the emergency hearing is chance to convince judge Pearson to change his mind about releasing Phillips before his trial.

"If the judge grants another hearing, the state will continue to oppose the defendants release because based on the seriousness of the charges and the facts of this case, we believe he is a danger to the victim and the community at large," said John Erzen a spokesman for Alsobrooks.

