Irritated bull hampers first responders in Calvert County, Md.

Members of the Saint Leonard Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 911 call when they were met by a protective Texas Longhorn.

SAINT LEONARD, Md. — Medics and firefighters responding to help an injured person in Calvert County, Md. had to face off with a large irritated bull Monday morning before they could safely transport an injured man, Calver County Fire officials said.

Members of the Saint Leonard Volunteer Fire Department were called to the 2000 block of Ross Road around 7:31 a.m. for an unresponsive person suffering from suspected traumatic injuries, officials said. The first arriving ambulance crew was able to enter the home to help the patient. Moments later, a medic unit and engine crew arrived on the scene, bringing supplies like a backboard to help remove the patient from the home.

The crew was met by an irritated and protective Texas Longhorn, who seemed to have been affected by the lights and sirens, fire officials said.

Crews called for assistance from Animal Control, Calvert County Sheriff's Department said. Chief Brent Lankford with the Saint Leonard Volunteer Fire Department said the longhorn never charged the crews, but it did put its head down and behaved in a protective manner.

Chief Lankford said relatives of the patient along with members of the engine crew were able to coax the bull into a field where it began to feed on hay, and eventually lost interest in the commotion.

The medics were able to stabilize the patient, and he was taken by a transport unit to a secure landing site, Chief Lankford said.

The patient was eventually flown to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.