KENSINGTON, Md. — About 75 firefighters responded to commercial building fire in Kensington, Maryland early Thursday morning, officials said.

Around 3:45 a.m., fire crews were called to the 4100 block of Howard Avenue. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof of the building.

As firefighters began investigating, they found significant fire conditions throughout the building.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue PIO Pete Piringer, the building appears to be vacant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

