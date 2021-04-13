Police: Two girls from Frederick County abducted by their mother

Leilani Luna-Sanchez and Jasmine Luna-Sanchez are the two sisters that were taken by their mother, said FCSO.

BRUNSWICK, Md. — A 3-year-old and a 5-year-old from Brunswick, Maryland have been abducted by their mother, according to Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Leilani Luna-Sanchez and Jasmine Luna-Sanchez are the two sisters that were taken by their mother, said FCSO.

Jasmine is approximately 4-foot 4-inches tall and 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Leilani is approximately 3-foot tall and 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what the girls were wearing.

Caisha Renee Luna-Sanchez is the mother who illegally took the girls out of state in a 2006 Silver Chrysler van with Maryland registration 2DA9179, said the sheriff's office.

Luna-Sanchez, is a white woman, 5-foot 4-inches tall with a thin build, brown hair and blue or hazel eyes, said FCSO.

Criminal charges are pending on Caisha in Frederick County, added FCSO.

If you have seen these girls or their mother or have any information that could help, contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-033261.