Breonna Taylor's family dedicates mural of her on Maryland basketball courts

The painted mural of Taylor covers two basketball courts in Annapolis and has drawn national attention.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The mother of Breonna Taylor and about 30 other family members helped dedicate a mural in Maryland that memorializes the Black woman who was killed when police in Louisville, Kentucky shot her while executing a “no-knock” warrant. 

The Capital in Annapolis reports that the mural dedication Saturday occurred on a day which Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley officially proclaimed as “Breonna Taylor Day” in the city. 

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, was in the District of Columbia Friday for the March on Washington and said she wanted to see the mural in person.

