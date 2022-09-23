More than a curfew, state's attorney says truancy is an issue in Prince George's County crime

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — While Thursday night may have been the perfect night to be outside, some in Prince George's County may have missed it for all the wrong reasons.
"My neighbors are afraid to come out...it's not safe," said Phyllis Wright. "I don't feel safe out at night."
But before sundown at the Thomas Claggett Center in Upper Marlboro, Wright said she felt safe and obligated to show up for the Our Streets, Our Future event with her daughters.
"I'm hoping and praying that we can get a grip on this crime wave," said Wright. "It's going to be safer not just for me but for all of us."
The event was organized by Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy.
"We are facing a trying time right now," said Braveboy.
She believes the resources and employment help at events like Thursday's will help reduce crime.
"Showing our community that we care about their safety, but we also care about them," she said.
Two weeks ago, following the deadliest month in Prince George's County history, the County Executive issued a curfew for anyone under 17.
Braveboy, the state's attorney, says she supports that move, but says authorities must also focus on kids skipping school.
She says the stats show most juvenile crime occurs between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. with the peak at three in the afternoon.
She says a priority must be "making sure that kids are in school during the school day, learning, achieving so that they won't make these bad mistakes," she said.
"We will win this battle. Gun violence will not overrun our county," said Braveboy who points out the homicide rate is down significantly from last year in Prince George's County, but car jackings are still a major issue.
RELATED: Police, US Marshals offer $40K for info on location of Mall at Prince George's shooting suspect
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.