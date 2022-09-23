More than a curfew, state's attorney says truancy is an issue in Prince George's County crime

State's attorney Aisha Braveboy says authorities must also focus on kids skipping school.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — While Thursday night may have been the perfect night to be outside, some in Prince George's County may have missed it for all the wrong reasons.

"My neighbors are afraid to come out...it's not safe," said Phyllis Wright. "I don't feel safe out at night."

But before sundown at the Thomas Claggett Center in Upper Marlboro, Wright said she felt safe and obligated to show up for the Our Streets, Our Future event with her daughters.

"I'm hoping and praying that we can get a grip on this crime wave," said Wright. "It's going to be safer not just for me but for all of us."

The event was organized by Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

"We are facing a trying time right now," said Braveboy.

She believes the resources and employment help at events like Thursday's will help reduce crime.

"Showing our community that we care about their safety, but we also care about them," she said.

Two weeks ago, following the deadliest month in Prince George's County history, the County Executive issued a curfew for anyone under 17.

Braveboy, the state's attorney, says she supports that move, but says authorities must also focus on kids skipping school.

She says the stats show most juvenile crime occurs between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. with the peak at three in the afternoon.

She says a priority must be "making sure that kids are in school during the school day, learning, achieving so that they won't make these bad mistakes," she said.