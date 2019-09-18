CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — Metro Transit Police are investigating a kidnapping outside the Kiss and Ride area at the Branch Avenue Metro Station in Camp Springs, Maryland.

The woman told police said she was in the car with her 19-month-old boyfriend and her boyfriend, who is not the child's father. During an argument, the woman's boyfriend told her to get out of the car. Before she could grab the child, the man drove off.

Several police officers responded to the scene and began helping search for the baby. Shortly after, police were able to find boyfriend's car at their home in the 6200 block of Surry Square Lane in District Heights.

When they arrived however, they could not find the child or the man. Police learned he changed cars and left the home before officers arrived.

RELATED: 18-month-old boy at center of Amber Alert is dead, family and police sources say

Police later made contact with the man who surrendered to police around 8 p.m. The child was found unharmed and the man was arrested for kidnapping.

RELATED: Adoptive parents in Virginia struggle to bring home the sister their sons never knew they had

None of the individuals involved have been identified at this time.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.