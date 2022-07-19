Boy saved after nearly drowning during hike by Northwest Branch Stream

The boy's camp counselor jumped in to help, but he got stuck on the rocks, too.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A boy who was hiking with other campers nearly drowned on Tuesday around noon, according to the Montgomery County Fire Department.

The boy's camp counselor jumped in and tried to save the boy who slipped into the water at the Northwest Branch Stream Trail near the Burnt Mills Area.

Despite the counselor's effort, he too became stuck. Officials from the Montgomery County Fire Department then successfully rescued the child and counselor.

A spokesperson from the department said ultimately, two children and one adult were taken to the hospital, although no details were shared on the additional child.

No more details were confirmed regarding the other victims' identities.