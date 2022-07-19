x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Boy saved after nearly drowning during hike by Northwest Branch Stream

The boy's camp counselor jumped in to help, but he got stuck on the rocks, too.

More Videos

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A boy who was hiking with other campers nearly drowned on Tuesday around noon, according to the Montgomery County Fire Department.

The boy's camp counselor jumped in and tried to save the boy who slipped into the water at the Northwest Branch Stream Trail near the Burnt Mills Area.

Despite the counselor's effort, he too became stuck. Officials from the Montgomery County Fire Department then successfully rescued the child and counselor. 

A spokesperson from the department said ultimately, two children and one adult were taken to the hospital, although no details were shared on the additional child. 

No more details were confirmed regarding the other victims' identities.

RELATED: 'These dogs will get to have the lives they deserve' | 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia facility

RELATED: 10-year-old swimmer found dead near Deep Point, Maryland

RELATED: No deaths in Virginia flooding that washed out homes, roads

RELATED: 47 cats rescued from 'sweltering' SUV at rest stop Minnesota

RELATED: Baby ducks rescued from storm drain in Montgomery County

RELATED: US swimmer rescued by coach after fainting in pool at world championships

RELATED: Elderly man dies after being rescued from Northeast DC house fire

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement