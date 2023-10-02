Missing 5-year-old in Prince George's County found safe

Prince George's County police tweeted Sunday afternoon that Markquelle Joyner has been located.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — UPDATE

The Prince George's County Police Department said the 5-year-old has been located in good help and thanked the public for sharing his photo.

ORIGINAL STORY

Prince George's County police are asking for the public's help locating a 5-year-old boy who disappeared late Saturday night.

Markquelle Joyner had last been seen Saturday, Feb. 11, around 11 p.m. in the 2900 block of Parkland Drive in District Heights, Maryland, police said.

Joyner was believed to be last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and gray socks.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 301-516-5230.

No other details were immediately made available.

