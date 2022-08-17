Police: Boy hospitalized after being shot following a dispute in Montgomery Village

Police believe an argument led to shots being fired.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) says they're looking for suspects in a shooting that sent a boy to the hospital late Tuesday night.

The boy was shot and seriously injured around 11:23 p.m. in Montgomery Village, according to MCPD.

The victim, who has not been identified, was involved in some kind of dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle. During the argument, shots were fired.

Officers and firefighters responded to the scene and located the victim. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was described as having a serious injury.

MCPD says no arrests have been made in this case.

We are still working to determine the age of the victim.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact police at 240-773-TIPS or the 6th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5770.