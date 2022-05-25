Teen whose parents died in Bowie car crash granted full scholarship to Hampton University

BOWIE, Md. — A tragic car accident in Bowie on May 21 that left Kyle and Charlene Savage dead and two teens, Kyle Jr. and Knico without their parents has led the community to support the family.
The couple's eldest son, Kyle Jr. is currently a senior at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, and will be attending Hampton University in the fall. As of May 23, the teen has now received a full-ride scholarship to the university. The president of the university sent a personal letter to Kyle Jr. offering his condolences and offering the teen a four-year full-tuition scholarship.
The letter, also states that the scholarship will continue throughout Kyle Jr.'s four years at Hampton University as long as he stays in good standing at the school.
The rest of the savage family has received support as well. Over the past few days, friends of the deceased couple have started a fundraiser to help support the Savage family and have raised almost $150,000. This money they say will help support Kyle and Charlene's two teenage sons.
Kyle and Charlene were killed during a car crash on May 21 around 2:30 a.m. on Annapolis Rd. in Bowie. According to investigators, the car they were driving went off the road, hit a pole then caught fire.
