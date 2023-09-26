Bowie schools briefly locked down while police search for wanted suspect

BOWIE, Md. — Police in Bowie are searching for a wanted suspect, and placed two schools on lockdown Tuesday morning, but say there is no threat to the public.
According to a spokesperson with the Bowie Police Department, officers tried to execute an arrest warrant around 9 a.m. in the 13000 block of Overbrook Drive. The wanted person left the scene on foot, and has not been caught. Out of an abundance of caution, both Samuel Ogle Middle School and Yorktown Elementary School were placed on lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted.
Police in Bowie say the suspect is still at large. Anyone who sees anything suspicious should contact investigators at 301-262-2600, or submit a tip online.
Investigators have not released any more information about this situation.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather more details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
