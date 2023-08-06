Teen with airsoft rifle at Bowie High School highlights growing problem of replica guns

Police could not tell from a security camera shot that the gun carried by a teen suspect was a gel ball shooting toy.

BOWIE, Md. — Police in Bowie, Maryland say Wednesday's lockdown at Bowie High School put the spotlight on a proliferation of replica and look-alike guns that shoot non-lethal projectiles like gel balls, plastic pellets or BB’s.

On Thursday, police showed WUSA9 the look-alike toy gun seized from a 17-year-old who was arrested Wednesday in Bowie. Police allege the teen was seen in a parking lot near the school with the replica gun, setting off an urgent response that included a lockdown of the neighboring high school and a tactical team search of the area.

“You can tell there's similarities between a replica and what a real weapon looks like," said Bowie Deputy Police Chief Dwayne Preston as he showed the seized replica gun next to a real firearm. "It's hard to differentiate when we're dealing with a subject that may be carrying it or evaluating a video. We couldn't make any assumptions given all of the events that happen throughout the country."

The seized black plastic gun shoots water based gel balls and has an orange tip to indicate it's not a firearm.

But Preston pointed out the orange tip was covered up by an unmarked black accessory piece remarkably similar to the shroud and barrel of a real assault rifle.



"They're an issue and its something we deal with all the time," Preston said as he showed additional examples of replica BB guns so authentic they are actually licensed for reproduction by gun makers like Glock and Beretta.

Preston said his department seizes dozens of such replicas per year, some of which are used in crimes.

"The person on the other side of that, the victim of a robbery, doesn’t think its just a toy," Preston noted. “I think that parents need to understand the repercussions that can come from allowing a child to be in possession of a replica or a weapon that looks real.”

The replicas are for sale on numerous online retail platforms and in big box stores. In Maryland, anyone 18 or older can buy one.

Many counties and cities, including Bowie, have varying local prohibitions on shooting them or possessing them in the community.

According to Bowie City code: "A person may not discharge or use any BB gun, slingshot, bow and arrow or any similar device within the City except on private property with the express permission of the owner or other person entitled to possession of the property, and in a manner to prevent the discharged pellet or object from traversing any grounds or space outside the limits of the property, or except at an indoor or outdoor target range under the supervision of an adult."

The ordinance says nothing about possessing replica guns in public.

The juvenile the sparked Wednesday's lockdown in Bowie was arrested and possible charges are pending, according to Preston.