Maryland hockey player nominated for Emmy for guest spot on HBO's 'The Last of Us'

Kevionn Woodard was nominated for best Oustanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

BOWIE, Md. — Keivonn Woodard has been in the spotlight multiple times so far in his young life, first as his hockey team's only Black and deaf player, then appearing on HBO's drama series "The Last of Us" at just 9 years old.

Now, the young Maryland native can add Emmy-nominated actor to his resume.

Keivonn appeared in episodes of HBO's "Last of Us," a post-apocalyptic drama based on the video game of the same name. The episodes, entitled "Please Hold to My Hand" and "Endure and Survive," featured Keivonn as Sam Burrell, a young boy who is deaf and hiding with his brother Henry.

WUSA9 spoke with Keivonn and his mom about their experiences on the show. He said he was surprised he was even cast.

“I’m feeling shocked, honestly," Keivonn said. "Can’t believe I made it into a show.”

“For a Black deaf family, sixth generation, that's huge," Keivonn's mom, April Jackson-Woodard said.

Many of those deaf relatives are actors themselves, April said, including her.

“I had a major in acting, and I really hit a lot of barriers being deaf and Black," she said. "That's not what they were looking for.”

Landing a role with HBO was just another goal for her son -- as he's helping to break those barriers.

Another barrier was crossed Wednesday when the Emmy nominations were announced and Kevionn was nominated for best Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Bella Ramsey, one of the stars of "The Last of Us," celebrated Keivonn's nomination on Instagram.

"I can't tell you how IMMENSELY proud I am of [Keivonn]," they wrote. "His first job and his first Emmy nomination. He turned up to set every day with energy and determination, humor and honesty. He is gonna take over the world. Super Sam forever."

The Emmy ceremony will be held on September 18 at 8 p.m.