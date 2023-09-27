Boston Market employee attacked with pepper spray by armed robber

When the employee refused to hand over money to the attempted robber, police say the suspect sprayed the employee in the face with pepper spray before running away.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a person who reportedly tried to rob a Boston Market in Silver Spring, leaving one employee injured.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the Boston Market on Aspen Hill Road on Sunday, September 7.

Investigators say the armed robber walked into the restaurant just after 8:15 p.m. and approached an employee at the counter. When the employee refused to hand over money to the attempted robber, police say the suspect sprayed the employee in the face with pepper spray before running out of the restaurant.

Police describe the attempted robber as a man around 20 years old. He stands around 5-foot-10 and was last seen wearing black goggles, a black mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information about this suspect or this crime is asked to contact Crimes Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.

