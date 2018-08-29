ANNAPOLIS, MD -- The body a 12-year-old girl who went missing off the beach of Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Md. on Tuesday was recovered.

Dive teams and water rescue crews were actively searching the water on Tuesday night.

Officials said the report of the missing 12-year-old came in around 6:30 p.m. Police say the girl was wearing a pink and black bathing suit went under the water and never resurfaced.

First responders and officers continued to walk the shoreline, searching for the missing girl after the sun went down on Tuesday night.

Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region command center used a small boat crew in the search. Maryland State Police, Maryland Natural Resource Police Marine Unit, Annapolis Fire Department, and Anne Arundel County Fire Department helped assist in the search.

Police said side scan sonar were being used to assist with the search.

No further information has been released at this time.

