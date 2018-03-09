MARYLAND -- The body of a woman who attempted to help a stranded motorist on Friday night before being swept away by swift water has been found.

Melissa Anne Lehew, 34, of Darlington, Md. was found Monday at around 1 p.m. in a body of water near where police were searching for her.

UPDATE: Here is the full release on the discovery of the body of Melissa Lehew, 34, of Darlington, Md. She was the good Samaritan who was swept away by swift water while trying to help a motorist Friday in Harford County. >> https://t.co/jqGEN2QBC6 — MD State Police (@MDSP) September 3, 2018

Lehew had been driving with a man in the area of Route 136 and James Run when they came across someone in a disabled vehicle on Broad Run Bridge.

The vehicle was submerged up to its roof in rushing water. Lehew and the other man pulled up in a truck. They both attempted to help by getting a rope to assist the motorist inside the submerged car.

Police say Lehew fell once, was assisted by her companion, but then fell again and was swept over the bridge and into Broad Run.

Her companion then drove to a nearby quarry and called 911 with the help of witnesses in the area. A witness told 911 that they saw the disabled vehicle go over the bridge and get swept away as well.

That vehicle, a sedan, was found on Friday and the body of its occupant, Daniel Samis, 67, of Abingdon, Md. was found Saturday morning.

Police initially believed Samis had another occupant in his car, but witnesses and family say he was alone.

