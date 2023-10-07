Police hoping to identify man after body found in Seneca Creek

Police have not been able to identify the body and shared images of several distinctive tattoos hoping it will help someone identify the man.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man whose body was found in a creek in Montgomery County Sunday evening.

Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police and Maryland Natural Resources were called to the area of Black Rock Road and Seneca Creek Trail for the report of a body in the Creek just before 5:45 p.m.

Montgomery County Fire Rescue removed the unidentified man's body from the creek, which was then taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

Police have not been able to identify the body and shared images of several distinctive tattoos hoping it will help someone identify the man.

Click here to see images of the tattoos. (Warning: Some may consider these images graphic/disturbing. Look with caution.)

Two of the three tattoos include:

The grim reaper holding a handgun Chain links with what appears to be a cross underneath

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) in connection with this homicide. Callers can remain anonymous.

