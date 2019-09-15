GERMANTOWN, Md. — Montgomery County police are investigating after a body was found in Germantown on Sunday.

The body was found around 6:30 p.m. in the 12500 block of Milestone Center Drive. The victim appears to be an adult male.

Police have not released any details about the man's identity. The cause of his death is still unknown.

Authorities have also not provided details on the cause of death or the manner in which the body was found.

Police say the body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. Officers are still on scene investigating.

This is a breaking news story, we will update as more information becomes available.

